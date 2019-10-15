|
John "Jack" Nagy
John "Jack" Nagy, 80, of Fords, passed away at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital on October 14, 2019. He was born in Elizabeth on December 16, 1938.
Jack was a retired Materials and Salvage Foreman at General Motors in Linden. He was the Coach for the Kean University Baseball team for 25 years, winning the National Championship in 2007. He was a Veteran of the US Army and a communicant of St. James Church. Jack graduated Woodbridge High School class of 1958, where he was an All-State Football, Basketball and Baseball player. He was an avid golfer, bowler and fisherman. Jack was a fan of the NY Yankees, Giants and Rangers.
Jack was predeceased by his parents, John A. and Catherine Nagy, and a brother, Willian Nagy.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Betty Ann Nagy, of Fords; son, Darin Nagy and his wife, Deena, of Belle Mead; brother, Paul Nagy, and his wife, Linda, of Woodbridge; sister, Catherine Covino, and her husband, Joe, of Port Reading; sister and brothers-in-law, Carol and Joseph Castelli; many nieces and nephews, and three granddogs: Radar, Yukon and Zoja.
Visitation will be Thursday 4-8 pm at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ 08863. Services will begin Friday 9:45 am at the funeral home followed by a 10:30 am Funeral Liturgy at St. James Church in Woodbridge. Entombment will be in the St. James Mausoleum.
