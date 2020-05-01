|
|
John Nolan
Edison - John M. Nolan, 71, of Edison died on Friday May 1, 2020 at Roosevelt Care Center, Edison. Born in South Amboy he lived there all his life. Before retiring he was employed by Paul Stuart, New York City. A 20 year veteran of the U.S. Air Force Reserves he was a member of St. Mary's R.C. Church, South Amboy. A graduate of Belmont Abbey University he earned his masters degree from New York University.
Son of the late John M. and Teresa Credico Nolan he is also predeceased by his uncle John Credico and his cousins Robert Credico, Mary Nappi and Peggy Farley. He is survived by his uncle Leon Credico and his cousin James Heim.
Interment in New Calvary Cemetery, Parlin was private under the direction of The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to .
Published in Home News Tribune from May 1 to May 2, 2020