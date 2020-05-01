Services
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
(732) 727-0666
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for John Nolan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Nolan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Nolan Obituary
John Nolan

Edison - John M. Nolan, 71, of Edison died on Friday May 1, 2020 at Roosevelt Care Center, Edison. Born in South Amboy he lived there all his life. Before retiring he was employed by Paul Stuart, New York City. A 20 year veteran of the U.S. Air Force Reserves he was a member of St. Mary's R.C. Church, South Amboy. A graduate of Belmont Abbey University he earned his masters degree from New York University.

Son of the late John M. and Teresa Credico Nolan he is also predeceased by his uncle John Credico and his cousins Robert Credico, Mary Nappi and Peggy Farley. He is survived by his uncle Leon Credico and his cousin James Heim.

Interment in New Calvary Cemetery, Parlin was private under the direction of The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to .
Published in Home News Tribune from May 1 to May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -