Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
(732) 721-1290
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
8:45 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Victories RC Church
Sayreville, NJ
Sayreville - John P. Granaghan, age 53 of Sayreville, passed away Saturday June 22, 2019 at Haven Hospice in Edison, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Yonkers, NY, he had lived in Sayreville for most of his life. He was a computer engineer and worked for IBM and EMI Records in Manhattan for several years. He was a graduate of Our Lady of Victories School, Christian Brothers Academy and Seton Hall University. While growing up, he placed a priority on both academics and athletics. He was a communicant of Our Lady of Victories RC Church in Sayreville.

He is predeceased by his father John Granaghan.

Surviving are his mother Dolores Granaghan, his brother Tom, his brother Ed and his wife Theresa, his sister Debbie Mack and her husband Prinze, his nieces and nephews Ryan, Kaleigh, Liam, Colin, Sam and Sydney, and a host of other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.

Funeral services will be Wednesday 8:45am from the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home 15 Cherry Lane Parlin, with a 9:30am mass to follow at Our Lady of Victories RC Church in Sayreville. Burial will take place at New Calvary Cemetery in Parlin.

Calling hours at the funeral home will be Tuesday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm.

www.spezzifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on June 25, 2019
