Resources
More Obituaries for John Musa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John P. Musa

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

John P. Musa In Memoriam
16th Anniversary For My Husband

John P. Musa

04/22/2003

Since Heaven has become your home

I sometimes feel I'm so alone;

and though we now are far apart

you hold a big piece of my heart.



I never knew how much I'd grieve

when it was time for you to leave,

or just how much my heart would ache

from that one fragment you would take.



God lets this tender hole remain

reminding me we'll meet again,

and one day all the pain will cease

when He restores this missing piece.



He'll turn to joy my every tear

with thoughts of you I hold so dear,

and they'll become my special way

to treasure our Reunion Day.

Love Always,

(Beanie)
Published in Courier News on Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.