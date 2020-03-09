|
|
John P. Sudul
Manville - World War II Veteran John Peter Sudul, 92, of Manville, NJ passed on March 5, 2020. He was born on June 11, 1927 in Manville.
John served his country proudly in the United States Army during WWII and was honorably discharged from the Army Reserves after 20 years of service, obtaining the rank of First Sergeant. He was a member of VFW Post #2290 in Manville. John worked for many years at AB&D Inc. in NY in Food Service Management.
In addition to his parents, Walenty Ludy Sudul and Anna Koziol, he is predeceased by his siblings Alexander Sudul, Walter Sudul, Stanley Sudul, Betty Dziedzic, and Mary Smith.
John is survived by his children Michele Del Campo, John Sudul, Cheryl Katzenberger, Lindsay Sudul; grandchildren John Kellen Sudul, Vincent Del Campo, Michael Del Campo, and Valerie Sudul; his sisters Ann Kasas and Genevieve Dacuk and his many nieces and nephews; Lori, Janet, Stephen, Anne Marie, Jimmy, Elizabeth, Johny, Susan, Robert, Lisa, Al Jr., and Walt Jr.
John had so many dear friends he was sad to lose recently; Eugene Kazmir, Ed Jobes, Paul Zorella and Louie Trocco.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation at Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, Manville, NJ 08835 on Thursday, March 12 from 6-9 p.m. and on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 8-8:30 a.m.
Funeral services will be held on March 13, 2020 beginning 8:30 a.m. from the funeral home followed by a 9:00 a.m. funeral liturgy at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Parish (Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church) in Manville. Committal words and interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Hillsborough where John will be laid to rest next to his loving wife, Helen. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name can be made to Christ the Redeemer Catholic Parish, Manville, NJ 08835. To send condolences to the family or sign an online guest book, please visit www.FucilloandWarrenFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020