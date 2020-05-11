|
John Paul Russo
Kendall Park - John passed peacefully at home in Kendall Park NJ on May 7, 2020. He was one of six brothers and sisters growing up in Avenel. He leaves behind his wife Mindy and four children: Joseph of Myrtle Beach, Daniel of Weehawken and his partner Joseph, Justin of Garwood and his wife Danielle, and Fayth of Westfield and her fiancé Ryan. Additionally, he is survived by his brothers and sisters Ann Groban of Ogden UT, Joseph Risso of Edison, Sylvia Kline of Conway SC, and James Risso of Avenel. He is predeceased by his older brother Andrew Risso. John was loved and will be missed by his extended family and friends from each of the different facets of his life.
John was a devoted family man whose heart was always with those who needed help. His life was made meaningful by extending a helping hand to those in need always with a smile on his face and an unmatched sense of humor. John spent his career in the construction industry as a licensed carpenter and later as both a building inspector and construction official across the state. He was most proud of the home he built and raised his family in in Hillsborough, NJ.
He enjoyed his work, his family, his dog Murphy, his desserts, and old cars and movies. May his memory live eternally and may his soul rest in peace.
John's favorite charities included Smile Train and the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews. With so many people in need, please feel free to contribute to one of John's favorite charities or one of your own in his name.
Services are private and under the direction of M.J. Murphy Funeral Home, Monmouth Junction, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 11 to May 12, 2020