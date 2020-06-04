John Pedersen
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Pedersen

Kendall Park - John Pedersen, of Kendall Park, NJ, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020 at the age of 80. John was born on August 3, 1939 in Plainsboro, NJ. He attended Princeton High School, and worked for South Brunswick Township Public Works Department as a Road Foreman prior to his retirement.

John was an active member of his local community, and was well known and respected by its members. He loved to spend time with his family, and was the first to volunteer to help anyone that needed it. John spent his time searching for antiques to add to his collection, and hunting with his friends.

John is survived by his wife, Denise Pedersen, and granddaughter, Amanda Kronemeyer. John will be cremated, and his life will be celebrated privately by his friends and family. To contact family, please email akrone606@gmail.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of M.J. Murphy Funeral Home, Monmouth Junction, NJ.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
M.J. Murphy Funeral Home
616 Ridge Road
Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852
(732) 329-2000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved