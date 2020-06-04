John Pedersen



Kendall Park - John Pedersen, of Kendall Park, NJ, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020 at the age of 80. John was born on August 3, 1939 in Plainsboro, NJ. He attended Princeton High School, and worked for South Brunswick Township Public Works Department as a Road Foreman prior to his retirement.



John was an active member of his local community, and was well known and respected by its members. He loved to spend time with his family, and was the first to volunteer to help anyone that needed it. John spent his time searching for antiques to add to his collection, and hunting with his friends.



John is survived by his wife, Denise Pedersen, and granddaughter, Amanda Kronemeyer. John will be cremated, and his life will be celebrated privately by his friends and family. To contact family, please email akrone606@gmail.com.



Arrangements are under the direction of M.J. Murphy Funeral Home, Monmouth Junction, NJ.









