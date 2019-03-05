Services
Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
16 Church Street West and Gatzmer Avenue
Jamesburg, NJ 08831
732-521-0020
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Burial Park Mausoleum Chapel
840 Cranbury South River Rd
South Brunswick, NJ
South Brunswick - It is with great sadness that the family of John Peter Schwab announces his sudden passing on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the age of 70.

Born on February 3, 1949 in Heidelberg, Germany to Rutlieb B. and Hildegard T. Schwab, John lived in South Brunswick for 41 years before moving to Hamilton Township last year.

He attended Middlesex H.S. and continued his education at Middlesex County College where he earned an associate's degree.

John was a computer programmer and finally ending his 25 year career at Better Living as an independent contractor.

He loved playing the lottery, smoking cigars and relaxing with his family.

John was preceded in death by both his parents and his first grandchild, Madison.

He will forever be remembered by his loving wife of 45 years, Beverly, his three children, son John and wife Cecilia, daughter Jennifer, daughter Jessica and husband William Stratton, his brother Eric R. Schwab, Esq. of Woodbridge, his seven grandchildren, Luke, Blake, Mason, Logan, Conor, Liam and McKenna and his two nephews, Matthew and Thomas Schwab of Toms River, N.J.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday March 8th at the Holy Cross Burial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 840 Cranbury South River Rd., South Brunswick.

In lieu of flowers, kindly and please make a donation to a .

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Lester Memorial Home 16 W.Church St., Jamesburg. To send condolences to the family visit www.LesterMemorialHome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 5, 2019
