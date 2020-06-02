John Petersen
Perth Amboy - John Petersen, 91, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away on May 31, 2020, at his childhood home in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. He was born on April 29, 1929.
John was predeceased by his son Donald John Petersen; his parents Bertel and Johanna Petersen; his sisters Gene Wright and Ethel Wright, and his brother Svend Petersen.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Shirley Petersen (Gano), of Perth Amboy; three sons Mark Petersen, and his wife, Sandra, of Portsmouth, RI, Kenneth Petersen, and his wife, Jennifer, of Victor, NY, and John Joseph Petersen, and his wife, Annette, of Oakhurst, NJ; eight grandchildren Joshua, Kyle, Melissa, Stephanie, Robert, Victoria, Michelle, and Donald; a brother-in-law George Gano, and many nieces and nephews.
John graduated from Perth Amboy High School in 1946 and served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was an Electrician, first class on board the aircraft carriers USS Bennington and the USS Coral Sea. John was an active member of the First Presbyterian church for over 50 years where he served as a Deacon and Trustee. He was a proud member of the Masons Lafayette Lodge #27; VFW in Fords, NJ; Good Shepherd Holy Spirit Seniors; Perth Amboy Lions Club; and the United States Navy League. He proudly served on the Perth Amboy zoning board. He also managed a team in the Perth Amboy Little League Baseball, and was an avid golfer and bowler.
He worked at Borup and Sons many years as a white appliance service man, then going to Amboy Terminal as a maintenance supervisor and finally ending his working career at Summit Assoc. in Raritan Center.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to First Presbyterian Church- Restoration Fund, 45 Market Street, Perth Amboy NJ 08861.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ 08863. To send a message of condolence, please visit our website at www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.