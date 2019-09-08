Resources
More Obituaries for John Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Philip Holmes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Philip Holmes Obituary
John Philip Holmes

- - John Philip Holmes 93 departed this life on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Willow Creek Rehabilitation and Care Center in Somerset, NJ. He was a Licensed Land Surveyor and retired from Piscataway Department of Engineering in 1991.

He is a member of American Legion Post #0261 in Piscataway and BPOE #324 in New Brunswick. He was a member of Boy Scout Troop 20 in New Brunswick and active for over 65 years serving as Scoutmaster and Committeeman. John is an Eagle Scout. He is also a Life Member of Escapees, an RV organization. John and his wife Ellie travelled the US, Mexico and Canada for over 20 years and they stayed in all 50 states.

John is survived by his wife Eleanor L. McKinney-Holmes of Piscataway, his daughter Pamela A. Lewis and husband Tom of Piscataway. His stepson Robert M. McKinney and his fiancé Linda Michaels of Quakertown, PA. His stepson Russell S. McKinney and his wife Neringa of Somerset, NJ; also his stepdaughter Pamela S. McKinney of Jackson, NJ. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson, 2 nephews and several cousins.

Cremation will be private.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.