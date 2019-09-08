|
John Philip Holmes
- - John Philip Holmes 93 departed this life on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Willow Creek Rehabilitation and Care Center in Somerset, NJ. He was a Licensed Land Surveyor and retired from Piscataway Department of Engineering in 1991.
He is a member of American Legion Post #0261 in Piscataway and BPOE #324 in New Brunswick. He was a member of Boy Scout Troop 20 in New Brunswick and active for over 65 years serving as Scoutmaster and Committeeman. John is an Eagle Scout. He is also a Life Member of Escapees, an RV organization. John and his wife Ellie travelled the US, Mexico and Canada for over 20 years and they stayed in all 50 states.
John is survived by his wife Eleanor L. McKinney-Holmes of Piscataway, his daughter Pamela A. Lewis and husband Tom of Piscataway. His stepson Robert M. McKinney and his fiancé Linda Michaels of Quakertown, PA. His stepson Russell S. McKinney and his wife Neringa of Somerset, NJ; also his stepdaughter Pamela S. McKinney of Jackson, NJ. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson, 2 nephews and several cousins.
Cremation will be private.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019