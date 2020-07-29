1/1
John R. DeMassari
John R. DeMassari

John R. DeMassari,74 passed away on Sunday July 26th, 2020 at Haven Hospice in Edison. Born in Somerville, he was the son of the late Mario J DeMassari and Fulvia Saddler.

A dedicated member of the fire department since 1981 after serving in the Middlesex Rescue squad for a number of years. He was the department's Fire Inspector as well as long serving President of Lincoln Hose C0 #1. He served as current President of Middlesex Borough's Exempt Fireman Association.

This is JD definitely a legend, to say the least!!

John is survived by his mother Fulvia Saddler, sisters Maria Thurston, husband Archie Thurston and Linda Yorlano who resides in Houston Tx.

His beloved children retired fire chief Jeff DeMassari , daughter Jacqueline and husband Anthony Leone.

Cherished grandchildren Johnny and Jeffrey DeMassari and Anthony Leone Jr.

Great grandchildren Maddox, Luna, and Zander DeMassari.

He was blessed with nieces, nephews, cousins and much more extended family.

Friends may visit the family on Friday July 31st from 9:00-11:00 AM at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dinellen Ave. Dunellen .

A full Fireman's Funeral will follow at 11:00 AM at the funeral home, followed by burial at Resurrection Burial Park in Piscataway. Please remember that all Covid-19 restrictions are still in place. In lieu of flowers heartfelt donations can be made to Deborah Hospital Foundation in memory of John DeMassari




Published in Courier News from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Sheenan Funeral Home
JUL
31
Funeral
11:00 AM
Sheenan Funeral Home
Sheenan Funeral Home
233 Dunellen Ave.
Dunellen, NJ 08812
732-968-4227
