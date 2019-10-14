Services
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
(732) 548-0149
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:30 PM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hofmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. Hofmann Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John R. Hofmann Jr. Obituary
John R. Hofmann Jr.

Netcong - John R. Hofmann, 59, born and raised in Avenel, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019.

He most recently resided in Netcong, was in the US Army Reserves and worked at Rahway Steel Drum in Cranbury as a Truck Driver. He was an extreme NASCAR enthusiast.

John is predeceased by his father, John Sr. (1986); and his brother-in-law Howell Russ, Jr.

He is survived by his mother, Jessie M Hofmann of Whiting; 2 sisters, Valerie Russ of Somerset and Sharon Hofmann and her partner, Paul Capista of Alpha; his niece, Kelly Reynolds and her husband Brian of Belford; his great-nephew, Lincoln Reynolds; and his partner, Dawn Figarelli of Netcong.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday October 19, 2019 from 1 - 3pm with a service at 2:30pm at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave. Metuchen 08840.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the

To send condolences please visit costello-runyon.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now