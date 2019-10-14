|
|
John R. Hofmann Jr.
Netcong - John R. Hofmann, 59, born and raised in Avenel, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019.
He most recently resided in Netcong, was in the US Army Reserves and worked at Rahway Steel Drum in Cranbury as a Truck Driver. He was an extreme NASCAR enthusiast.
John is predeceased by his father, John Sr. (1986); and his brother-in-law Howell Russ, Jr.
He is survived by his mother, Jessie M Hofmann of Whiting; 2 sisters, Valerie Russ of Somerset and Sharon Hofmann and her partner, Paul Capista of Alpha; his niece, Kelly Reynolds and her husband Brian of Belford; his great-nephew, Lincoln Reynolds; and his partner, Dawn Figarelli of Netcong.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday October 19, 2019 from 1 - 3pm with a service at 2:30pm at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave. Metuchen 08840.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the
To send condolences please visit costello-runyon.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019