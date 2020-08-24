John R. Mandato



Edison - John R. Mandato, 89, of Edison, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at home. John served his country as a Sargent in the United States Marines. He was the Safety Director for Akzo Nobel Chemicals.



John was predeceased by his wife, Charlotte. He is survived by his daughter, Jo Ann Cummings of Edison.



Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 4-6PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison. Funeral services will held Friday, 10AM at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store