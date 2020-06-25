John R. Teresak
John R. Teresak

Piscataway - John R. Teresak, 89, died on, Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the Regency Jewish Heritage Post Acute Rehab and Nursing Center in Somerset.

Born in Somerville, Mr. Teresak grew up in Bound Brook and was a resident of Piscataway for over 60 years.

John was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, who exuded passion and warmth in all that he did.

Additionally, he was a faithful communicant of St. Frances Cabrini RC Church Piscataway, was an avid numismatist and a veteran of U.S. Navy.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Theresa who died in January of this year as well as his daughter Lois Wiggett who died in 2015, John is survived by granddaughter, Michelle Wiggett and her fiancé James Harvell of Manchester, NH; 12 first cousins, one uncle as well as numerous extended relatives.

For those who wish to attend and pay their respects to the Teresak family, the visitation will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 9-10am in the Piscataway Funeral Home 18 Stelton Rd. Piscataway, NJ 08854 followed by a10:30am funeral mass at St. Frances Cabrini RC Church, Piscataway, NJ.

Entombment will follow at Resurrection Burial Park, Piscataway.

In Lieu of Flowers please consider making donations to further benefit St. Frances Cabrini RC Church, 208 Bound Brook Ave. Piscataway, NJ 08854

For additional information please visit www.piscatawayfuneralhome.com








Published in Courier News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Piscataway Funeral Home
JUN
27
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Frances Cabrini RC Church
Funeral services provided by
Piscataway Funeral Home
18 Stelton Road
Piscataway, NJ 08854
(732) 968-2828
