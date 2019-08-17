|
John Raymond McBride
South Bound Brook - John Raymond McBride of South Bound Brook entered into eternal peace on Wednesday, August 7th with his family by his side. John worked as a diesel mechanic for most of his life, and he was an excellent handyman. His passions were his children, cooking, camping, fishing, bike riding with his daughters, and spending time with his family. John leaves behind his wife of 12 years, Tracey, their two beautiful twin daughters, Kathryn and Kayla, his son, Albert, all from Trenton, his brother, Robert and wife Jeanne of Milltown, his sister Debbie and husband Steve of Manville, mother-in-law, Sylvia (Mama) of Trenton, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial mass with John's ashes will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 98 S. 2nd Ave., Manville, NJ at 9 a.m. on Friday, August 23rd. Following the mass, all are invited to his sister's house at 34 N. 15th Ave., Manville, NJ for a luncheon to celebrate John's life. At the family's request, donations can be made to the .
Published in Courier News on Aug. 17, 2019