Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
(732) 721-1290
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
John "Jack" Rosenvinge

John "Jack" Rosenvinge Obituary
John "Jack" Rosenvinge

South Amboy - John "Jack" Rosenvinge, age 90 of South Amboy passed away Saturday May 4, 2019 at JFK Medical Center, Edison. Born in Perth Amboy Jack had resided in South Amboy for the past 68 years. Before his retirement Jack was employed as a carpenter with NJ Carpenters Union Local 254 in Milltown.

He is predeceased by his son Cris Rosenvinge. Surviving are his loving wife Gloria Rosenvinge, his children and their spouses, Lynn and Michael Cross, Nelson and Carol Rosenvinge and Lois and Billy Wozniak, his daughter in law Donna Rosenvinge, his sister in law Louise Buck, his eight grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and his dear family friends Lois and Judy Wiuff.

Calling hours at The Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin, NJ 08859 will be Tuesday from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm. Funeral services will take place Wednesday 10am from the funeral home. Burial to follow at Christ Church Cemetery, South Amboy. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Jack's name to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, JDRF 26 Broadway, 14th Floor New Your, NY 10004. Letters of condolence, complete funeral details and directions may be found on spezzifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on May 6, 2019
