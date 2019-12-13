|
John S. Bodnar
Stewartsville - John S. Bodnar, 75, of Stewartsville, N.J., passed away on December 12, 2019, in Easton, PA.
Born December 20, 1943, in Perth Amboy, N.J., he was the son of the late John Bodnar and Helen Abahazi Bodnar.
John served in the United States Marine Corps in the Vietnam War and was the recipient of the National Service Medal and the Armed Forces Expedition Medal. He was the owner and operator of Bodco Trade, dealing in government surplus. Mr. Bodnar was a model airplane and drone enthusiast. He was a member of the Tri-County Radio Control Club in North Brunswick, N.J. and was also a member of the Marine Corps League, Corporal Kevin J. Reinhard Detachment #189, in Woodbridge, N.J.
Surviving is his wife, Pat H. Riley Bodnar, who he celebrated 50 years of marriage with on July 12, 2019. Also surviving is a sister, Helen M. Derasmo of Eatontown, N.J., and brother Robert J. Bodnar and wife Ursula, of Colonia, N.J., as well as a nephew, Shayne Bodnar, and a niece, Jennie Piperi and family. In addition to his parents he was also predeceased by a brother, Richard J. Bodnar.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019, from 1:00 - 4:00 pm at the Finegan Funeral Home at 302 Heckman Street in Phillipsburg, N.J. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, beginning at the funeral home at 10:00 am followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 830 5th Avenue, Alpha, N.J. 08865. The interment will be at St. Mary Cemetery in Alpha. Visit www.Fineganfh.com.
Donations, in John's memory, may be made to the (8883) PTSD Program, with checks made to the VA New Jersey Health Care System and sent to their attention at 151 Knollcroft Road, Lyons, N.J. 07939-1213.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019