John S. Ely
North Brunswick - John S. Ely of North Brunswick, NJ and Marathon, FL entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 17 at the age of 79. He was born on July 30, 1940, to the late Dorothy McCourt.
John grew up as a very humble, hard-working man and became very successful. He really seemed to have the Midas touch, but always remained gracious. He started out owning a cabinet shop in New Brunswick. He began to design and build homes in the NJ area as well as purchase real estate for investments. In the late '80s, he was in Key Biscayne with his family and ventured to the Florida Keys one day; he instantly fell in love with the pristine aqua water and low-key Keys lifestyle. Within a month, he purchased a home for his family and then began to purchase additional real estate in the Marathon and Key Colony areas to build homes. In the late '90s, he decided to try his hand as a restauranteur, which was a completely new venture for him. He started the Florida Keys Steak & Lobster House in Marathon, FL; he loved owning a restaurant and creating new entrees to add to the menus as well as greeting the locals that adored him. John was loved by so many ranging from family and friends to employees and acquaintances that had become family to him.
John is survived by his loving wife, Maria Arvelo Ely, of Marathon, FL. He is also survived by his cherished daughters Allison Ely of Point Pleasant Beach, Danielle Lozito of East Brunswick and Stephanie (David) Salardino of East Brunswick as well as two stepsons Louis (Malissa) Arvelo of Boca Raton, FL and Anthony Martinez of Boca Raton, FL. John leaves behind 9 grandchildren that adored him - Alyssa Schatzman, Martina Schatzman, Matthew Schatzman, Joanna Lozito, Nina Lozito, Carlo Salardino, Milly Salardino, Louis Arvelo Jr. and Isaiah Arvelo. John is also survived by two sisters, Arlene Grushewsky of Monroe Township and Mary Edmondson of Johnson City, TN. He is preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, JoAnne Ely (nee DiCaro).
Two memorials are scheduled for John on July 30th, which would have been his 80th birthday.
Due to the current restrictions and circumstances, the memorials will be private. We promise we will celebrate his life as it was a life very well lived at a later date once it is safe for all. Family and friends may share memories and offer condolences on John's Memorial Page at https://www.rubymemorialhome.com/memorials/john-ely/4275876/
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to No Kid Hungry, as children across the country are being affected by COVID and schools, not in session.
Our family would like to thank the ICU staff at Cleveland Clinic in Weston, FL for taking care of John during this difficult time and their dedication to the patients. Please feel free to also send meals to the ICU staff in lieu of flowers. If you would like to do so, please contact Mary @ (954) 487-3600 to coordinate.
How do you even begin to describe someone who is simply larger than life and left a lasting impression upon everyone he encountered? Everyone that knew John sincerely loved him. He welcomed all and changed so many peoples' lives for the better. He truly inspired you to dream big and always, always shoot for the moon. We'd like to share some quotes from our friends regarding our Dad's passing.
"He was a great man that I looked up to, I admired him very much especially the way he was with his family! He would do anything for his girls."
"I've always been very fond of your father. He made a big impression on me."
"I feel like I knew your dad through you, and was in awe of his energy, fearlessness and love for you all."
"He was one of the most generous men I have ever been around. When it came to work and life, he was like a bull but then at home with his girls he was a loving teddy bear."
"Your Dad was always such a nice and generous man. The world is less brighter without him."
"I consider myself fortunate to have met and interacted with him as little as I did."