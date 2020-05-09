Services
Walter J. Johnson Funeral Home
803 Raritan Rd.
Clark, NJ 07066
(732) 382-6262
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for John Urbanik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John S. Urbanik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John S. Urbanik Obituary
John S. Urbanik

Colonia - John S. Urbanik, 84, passed away on May 5, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ. John worked for the Continental Insurance Company for 37 years starting in Newark, NJ, where he met his wife before transferring to other Continental offices in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and New York; he retired in 1993. Also known as Big John, he was a member of the 1954 Thomas Jefferson High School state championship basketball team in Elizabeth, NJ and later went on to play basketball at the University of Maryland. John was a parishioner of St. John Vianney RC Church since moving to Colonia in 1976. He was once president of the New York Surety Association and coached various recreation basketball and baseball teams.

John is survived by his doting and beloved wife of 58 years Diana (Capelli) Urbanik; his five children: Linda Brennan and her husband John of Colonia; Steve Urbanik and his wife Maryellen of Shrewsbury, MA.; Bill Urbanik and his wife Kim of Monroe Twp., Bob Urbanik and his wife Rev. Kim of Denville; and Ron Urbanik and his wife Kathleen of Monroe Twp.; twelve grandchildren: Kristin Biri and her husband Drew, Ryan and Kira Brennan, Luke, TJ, Mark, Kaitlin, Matthew, Chris, Alex, Michael and Natalie; two great grandchildren: Carter and Lincoln Biri; his sister-in-law Jenny; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Mary, and his siblings, Edward and Eleanor. John was the epitome of a family man. His greatest pleasure in life was to spend time with his family; whether it was sitting on a beach in Stone Harbor or simply sharing stories around the dining room table, each moment was equally cherished. John leaves the legacy of a loving heart, kind spirit, and selfless soul.

If you would like to make a memorial donation in John's name, please donate to the Christian Drama School of New Jersey, 258 Morris Ave, Denville, NJ 07834.

Private funeral arrangements were made by Walter Johnson Funeral Home, 803 Raritan Road, Clark, NJ 07066. John's final resting place will be St. Gertrude's Cemetery in Colonia. Due to the COVID-19 Crisis, a public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 9 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walter J. Johnson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -