John Santorelli
Port Reading - John Santorelli, 87 of Port Reading passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at Newark Beth Israel Hospital.
Born and raised in Newark, John has been a resident of Port Reading since 1965 and honorably served in the United States Army. Upon his discharge, John attended and graduated from Rutgers University and went on to become a manager at General Electric and RCA. John enjoyed fishing, swimming, music and most of all gardening.
John was predeceased by his beloved wife, Marie Santorelli, his parents,Frank and Mildred Santorelli as well as his brother, Francis Santorelli. Surviving are his two sons, Robert Santorelli and his wife Mary Ellen, Scott Santorelli along with his many cousins.
Funeral services will begin at 9am on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by a 9:30am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church in Port Reading. A chapel service will follow at Rosehill Crematory.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm at the funeral home.
In lieu flowers, donations may be made to the Woodbridge Animal Shelter, 195 Woodbridge Avenue, Sewaren, NJ 07077 or consider becoming an organ donor.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020