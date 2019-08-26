|
|
John Scannelli
Bridgewater - John Scannelli, 62, of Bridgewater died Thursday, August 22 at MSKCC surrounded by family. John was born in Orange, lived in East Orange, Irvington, and North Plainfield before moving to Bridgewater in 2003. John was a standout varsity athlete at Irvington High School. He excelled in football and baseball. John was an avid NY Yankees and NY Giants fan. He was a devoted Catholic, John faithfully attended daily mass enriching all aspects of his life. During his time in North Plainfield, John was an active member of the community, coaching recreation softball teams for many years and as a member of the North Plainfield Board of Education for 12 years. He served as president for some of that time, where he championed the NP ROTC program. Currently employed at Multi-Care in Lyndhurst, NJ, where he coordinated medical travel arrangements for those without transportation or unable to drive.
Predeceased by his parents Robert Scannelli Sr and Mary Ann Scannelli. Survived by his loving wife, Diane Scannelli, his brother and sister-in-law Joseph and Mary Scannelli, his brother Robert Scannelli and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Scarpa-Las Rosas Funeral Home in North Plainfield, NJ on Tuesday, August 27 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. A Catholic mass at St. Joseph's Church in North Plainfield will be held on Wednesday, August 28 at 10:30 am. Burial to follow at Hillside Cemetery Scotch Plains, NJ. In lieu of flowers please donate to Jack's Kids at www.jackskids.org
Published in Courier News on Aug. 26, 2019