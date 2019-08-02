|
|
John "Jay" Scott
Somerville - John "Jay" Scott, 72, died peacefully on July 31, 2019. Jay was a loving husband to his wife Peggy and a wonderful father to his children Rebecca (Chris) and Michael (Katie). His four granddaughters - Emily, Caroline, Abigail and Julia adored their Pop Pop.
Born and raised in Jersey City, Jay never forgot his hometown. He graduated from St. Peter's Prep and St. Peter's University. Jay and Peggy moved to Somerville 40 years ago to raise their family and he became an active member of the community.
He retired as the Principal of Patrick McGaheran School in Clinton Township. He retired several more times after that, having worked at a winery, a Yeshiva and various gardens. He was a founding member of the Somerville Farmer's Market. Jay was a joyful, funny and kind man who loved gardening, especially with children, and was proud to be a Master Gardener. His enthusiasm for life was contagious and he will be missed by so many, both family and friends.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. at Cusick Funeral Home, 80 Mountain Avenue, Somerville. A Funeral Mass will take place at St. John's Episcopal Church, 158 West High Street, Somerville, on Monday, August 5 at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, Jay would like donations made to God's Love We Deliver (www.glwd.org) or UNICEF (www.unicef.org).
Published in Courier News on Aug. 2, 2019