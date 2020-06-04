John Selenko
Somerset - John Selenko of Somerset, NJ passed away at his home on Wednesday June 3, 2020 at the age of 94, after a long illness.
He was born in New York City on April 16, 1926 and was raised in Piscataway, NJ. He graduated from Dunellen High School in 1944 and entered the Army Air Core. As World War II ended, he was a Waist Gunner in a B-29 Bomber, out in the Asia Pacific. After the war, John graduated from Purdue University with a degree in Air Transportation and then went directly into the Air Force to serve during the Korean War.
John eventually settled down in New Jersey, where he met his wife of 65 years, Mary Ann Hanley. He worked in the field of telecommunications for most of his life.
John started his career at Bell Telephone, where he worked for 18 years and ended up managing 1,600 employees building and maintaining the central New Jersey telephone system. At the end of his career, he landed a position as a Senior Vice President for Warner Communications, in their cable television division, where he helped build and maintain cable systems in 31 states that included 143 cities.
During his retirement, Selenko requalified for his pilot license to pursue his love of flying. He enjoyed traveling, family gatherings, vintage movies, and was an avid New York Giants fan.
John was predeceased by his mother Anna Kalinch, his father Harry Selenko and his brother George Selenko. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann, as well as his five children, Debra, Susan, Donna, William, John and his wife Becky. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Sean, Michelle, Jack, Katie and Andrew, as well as his two great-grandchildren, Samantha and Noah.
John will be laid to rest in a private service at Resurrection Burial Park in Piscataway, NJ.
Published in Courier News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.