John Shuhala Obituary
John Shuhala

Edison - John Shuhala, 90, of Edison, NJ, passed away on November 19, 2019, after a short illness. He is now is in the arms of Jesus.

John grew up in Newark, NJ and later settled in Edison, NJ where he lived a long and happy life alongside his niece, Liz. John was the night manager/dispatcher for Gross and Hecht Trucking Company in Edison for over 55 years.

John was a member of the Edison Elks #2487 and the Italian American Club of Edison. He enjoyed playing cards with his longtime friends at the Italian American Club and watching the NY Yankees as well as the NY Giants. His greatest pastime was enjoying a fine cigar.

John is predeceased by his loving parents Julia and Nicholas, his brother Michael, and his sisters Ann and Katie.

John is survived by his loving niece Liz, nephews Michael (Chris), Richie (Libby), many nieces and many friends.

John had a kind heart, a giving spirit, and a smile that could light up a room. He will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him and many friends who also came to know him as "Uncle John". He will be deeply missed by his greatest love and closest niece, Liz.

Visitation will be on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 7-9 pm and Friday, November 22, 2019, from 2-4 pm and from 7-9 pm at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave. Fords, NJ 08863.

A Celebration of his Wonderful Life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 8:30 am From the funeral home, followed by a 9 am Funeral Liturgy at St Francis Cathedral, Metuchen, NJ 08840, Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Hillside, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -