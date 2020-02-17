|
John Sobieski
Sewaren - John Sobieski, 69 of the Sewaren section of Woodbridge Township passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at his home.
Born in Elizabeth, John was raised in Carteret and later settled in Sewaren where he was a longtime resident. He honorably served in the United States Army in Vietnam and upon discharge was employed as a longshoreman with GATX until retiring. John was a member of Woodbridge American Legion Post 0087 as well as Don Bosco Knights of Columbus Post 5809 in Port Reading and enjoyed boating, fly fishing and hunting as well as the many dart competitions he was involved in and gardening.
John is survived by his sister, Regina Wondzynski and her husband Joseph; niece, Amanda Wondzynski and his great nephew, Thomas Wondzynski-Ruffo.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 beginning with visitation at GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge from 8:30am until 10am. A 10:30am mass of resurrection will follow at St. James R.C. Church in Woodbridge with interment following at St. Stephen Cemetery in Hopelawn.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John may be made to Menlo Park Veterans Memorial Home, 132 Evergreen Rd, Edison, NJ 08837.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020