Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 254-9393
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
9:15 AM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church
South River, NJ
South River. - John Steve Yarusinsky passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at St. Peter's University Hospital, New Brunswick. He was 59.

Born in New Brunswick, he was a lifelong resident of South River.

He was the President of the Dow Jones Federal Credit Union, Princeton.

John was a Communicant of St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church, South River.

Surviving are his wife of 33 years, Darlene (Patrick); two sons, John and Kevin, and a sister, Elaine, all of South River.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 9:15 AM, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, with a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church, South River. Interment will follow at Washington Monumental Cemetery, South River.

Friends may visit on Wednesday, March 13th, from 4-8 PM, at the funeral home. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 12, 2019
