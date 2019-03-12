|
|
John Steve Yarusinsky
South River. - John Steve Yarusinsky passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at St. Peter's University Hospital, New Brunswick. He was 59.
Born in New Brunswick, he was a lifelong resident of South River.
He was the President of the Dow Jones Federal Credit Union, Princeton.
John was a Communicant of St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church, South River.
Surviving are his wife of 33 years, Darlene (Patrick); two sons, John and Kevin, and a sister, Elaine, all of South River.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 9:15 AM, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, with a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church, South River. Interment will follow at Washington Monumental Cemetery, South River.
Friends may visit on Wednesday, March 13th, from 4-8 PM, at the funeral home. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 12, 2019