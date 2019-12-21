|
John T. Goleskie
Green Brook - Age 93, John T. Goleskie entered eternal rest surrounded by his family on December 13, 2019. Son of the late John and Inez Goleskie, Jack was born in Finderne and graduated from Bound Brook High School and a member of the "44" Club. He entered the Navy during WWII and served aboard the USS Fall River.
Jack was employed as Office Manager at Beneficial Finance in Jersey City, worked at Smith, Miller, & Patch Pharmaceutical and later worked as Manager at Kaighn Company in Middlesex. He was a resident of Green Brook Township for over 60 years, had his Private Pilots License and flew out of Kupper Airport.
Jack was preceded in death by his loving wife, Helen (Tymecki) Goleskie of Bound Brook, who passed away July 16th, 2014.
Jack is survived by his 6 loving children, Thomas and wife Karen Sierchio, Gene and wife, Debbie, Janet and husband, David Dohanish, Beverly and husband, Rick Aragon, John and wife, Jeanne, and Eric and wife, Anita and his 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, December 27th from 2-4 and 7-9 at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater. Prayers will be said at 8:30 am Saturday, December 28th, followed by 9:30 am mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, 600 Harris Avenue, Middlesex, NJ. Burial will follow at Bound Brook Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the D.A.V. or the Community Care Hospice in Somerville.
Published in Courier News from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019