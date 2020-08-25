John T. Kane
John Thomas Kane entered into eternal rest on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at home in Mantoloking, NJ while with family.
The oldest of four children, John Kane was born on January 22, 1927, in New Brunswick, New Jersey to John Aloysius Kane and Emily Kane (nee Kemp) He lived nearly his entire life in New Brunswick, where he attended grammar and high school. Before graduating from high school, John enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served on the USS Portsmouth in the Atlantic fleet during World War II. After receiving his honorable discharge in 1946, he returned to New Brunswick to finish high school.
As evidence of his tireless work ethic, John worked jobs as a delivery person, an elevator operator and a cemetery vault excavator before joining the New Brunswick police force. It was while operating an elevator in Saint Peter's hospital in New Brunswick, NJ when he happened upon Rita McCoy, who became the love of his life. John and Rita were married on September 22, 1951, and had seven children.
John earned a degree in Police Science from Trenton State College while working as a police officer. After reaching the rank of Sergeant, John retired from the New Brunswick police force in 1992.
In retirement John enjoyed summers in Camp Osborn at the Jersey shore, traveling with his beloved Rita, rooting for the New York Giants and enjoying time with family. John and Rita traveled extensively, including several cruises through the Panama Canal, a trip to Australia and New Zealand, several South American countries and a trip around Cape Horn. In addition, they traveled to Europe and visited Ireland, Great Britain, Italy and Greece.
After an illness in the fall of 2019, John moved to Mantoloking, NJ to reside with family until his passing. John enjoyed this time with his family and would often say how quickly he'd lose track of time each day with all the activity.
John is survived by six children: Susan Attanasio (spouse Michael Attanasio) of Brick, NJ; Brian Kane (spouse Valerie Kane) of Ridgefield, NJ; Adrienne Kane of Forked River, NJ; Gregory Kane (spouse Anna Kane) of Maple Valley, WA; JaneLouise Blohm (spouse Gary Blohm) of Occoquan, VA; Meghan Presutti (spouse Matthew Presutti) of Mantoloking NJ; daughter in law Darcy Kane of Mantoloking, NJ; 19 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
John was predeceased by his son John Kane, his wife Rita Kane, his brother Donald Kane, his brother Richard Kane and his sister Jane Poklemba.
John will be laid to rest in Saint Peter's Cemetery next to his beloved wife. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (www.mskcc.org
) or the Cure Alzheimer's Fund (www.curealz.org
) in his memory.