John T. Kendzulak, Sr.
Piscataway - John T. "Huntz" Kendzulak, Sr., 85, passed away peacefully at PowerBack Rehabilitation in Piscataway surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Born in Bound Brook Heights (now Piscataway) to the late William Kendzulak and Clara (Dmytruk), Huntz had been a lifelong resident of the township.
After graduating from St. Peter's High School, in 1951, Huntz, at just seventeen, enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. He thereafter proudly served our country as a Corporal while stationed in Japan during the Korean War. Upon his return, Huntz worked for over four decades as a carpenter and was a member of Milltown's Local #1006. After retirement, he continued to take pleasure in building and fixing things for his family.
Huntz was a communicant of St. Frances Cabrini RC Church in Piscataway. He was also a charter member of the River Road Rescue Squad, being active in it for over twenty-five years. He also belonged to the River Road Athletic Club, enjoyed sports, especially his grandchildren's various sporting events, and loved spending time with family and friends.
Huntz was predeceased by his brother Thomas.
Huntz leaves behind his loving wife of sixty years, Rita (Sacco), and their children, John, Jr. and Nancy of Flemington, Lori Lerner and David of Piscataway, and Lisa Romano and Bart of Milton, GA.
He will be missed dearly by his grandchildren Caitlin, Steven, Michael, Andrew, Kyle, Jason, Nick, Eric and Todd; by his siblings, William, James, and Genie (Nelson); by his beloved sister-in-law Lena (Sacco) and her husband Pat DeFrancesco; and by many extended family members and friends.
Visitation will be held at the Piscataway Funeral Home, 18 Stelton Road, Piscataway, NJ 08854 on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 4-8 pm and on Thursday, November 21, 2019 beginning 10:15 am (a funeral service will be held at 10:45 am).
A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 11:30 am at St. Frances Cabrini Church in Piscataway, with military honors to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate that donations be made to the River Road Rescue Squad or St. Frances Cabrini Church in Piscataway. Please visit www.PiscatawayFuneralHome.com to send condolences to Huntz's family.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019