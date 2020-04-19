|
John T. Lapa
Sayreville - John T. Lapa, age 55 of Sayreville, passed away Saturday April 18, 2020 at Pine Brook Care Center in Englishtown. Born in New Brunswick, John was a lifelong resident of Sayreville.
John will always be remembered for his unconditional love of everyone he met, along with his love of The Dallas Cowboys, New York Mets, New York Islanders, and chocolate ice cream.
John was employed by Easter Seals Raritan Valley workshop for 34 years.
He was a communicant of St. Stanislaus Kostka RC Church in Sayreville where he was a member of their Holy Name Society. John loved spending time with his family and could always be found with a warm smile and a happy greeting.
He is predeceased by his beloved parents John and Ann Lapa.
Surviving are his loving sister Christine Godowski and her husband Jack, his cherished nieces and nephews Joy Ann Zappacosta and her husband Jason, Steven Godowski and his wife Diana, Christopher Godowski and his wife Chelsea and a host of other cousins and friends who will miss him dearly.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in John's name to Sayreville B.I.C. Attn: Maryann Gordon 251 Jernee Mill Rd Sayreville, NJ 08872 or Easter Seals Raritan Valley Workshop 9 Terminal Road New Brunswick, NJ 08901
All services are private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings, under the direction of the M.A. Maliszewski Memorial Home 121 Main St. Sayreville, N.J. Letters of condolence can be left at www.Maliszewskifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020