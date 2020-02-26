|
|
John Tevoli
North Brunswick - John Tevoli died on Saturday, February 22, 2020, after a short illness. He was 63. Mr. Tevoli passed at home, surrounded by his family.
Mr. Tevoli was born in New Brunswick and lived in North Brunswick for many years. A 1974 graduate of New Brunswick High School, Mr. Tevoli was a decorated, 25-year corrections officer with the Middlesex County Department of Corrections, retiring as a Captain, in 2001.
Mr. Tevoli was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Lena Tevoli. He is survived by his wife, Lauwrenn (Mahler) Tevoli of North Brunswick, his sons - Zachary, Max and Jake - all of North Brunswick; two sisters - Ann Marie Lisi and her husband Peter of North Brunswick and Barbara Fenkel and her husband Allen of North Brunswick; two nephews - David Fenkel and his wife Heather, and Brian Lisi and his wife Jill; a niece - Jessica Drury and her husband John; and seven (7) great nephews and nieces.
Memorial gathering will be on Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020