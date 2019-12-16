|
|
John Thompson, Sr.
South Plainfield - John "Skip" Thompson, Sr., 78, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019 surrounded by the love of his family.
Born in Neptune to the late John and Gladys (Haviland) Thompson, John resided in Englishtown before settling to South Plainfield in 1967. John worked as a truck driver until his retirement; he then began delivering for Twin City Pharmacy. Known to many as "Mr. T", John was involved in little league, cub scouts and coaching his sons when they were growing up.
He enjoyed dirt track racing, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. John most enjoyed attending his grandchildren's events, going to the casino and scratch offs.
Predeceased by his parents and brother, Donald Thompson; surviving are his wife of 52 years, Shirley (Weaver) Thompson of South Plainfield, four children, John Thompson and wife Deneen of Lake Ariel, PA, Jerry Thompson and girlfriend Julie Humphrey of South Plainfield, Candice Goldstein and husband Matt of Middlesex and Heather Thompson and boyfriend John Cleveland of South Plainfield and brother, Michael Thompson and wife Gloria of Sanford, NC.
He will also be missed by his six grandchildren, Kasi, Daniel, Anthony, Lucas, Gavin and Isla; two great grandchildren, Stella and Morgan; 6 step brothers and sisters and many nieces, nephews, cousins and beloved dog, Molly.
Funeral services will begin on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11AM in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue South Plainfield NJ 07080 followed by burial in Hillside Cemetery, Scotch Plains.
Family and friends may gather in the funeral home on Wednesday from 4-8PM.
At the request of the family, please come as you are to the services on Thursday and feel free to support your local race track driver wearing their t shirt or racing colors.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Center of Hope Hospice, 1900 Raritan Road Scotch Plains, NJ or "pay it forward" by doing a good deed for a friend, neighbor or stranger.
To leave condolences, please see www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019