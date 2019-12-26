Services
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
(732) 634-2818
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church
Port Reading, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Toporovic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Toporovic

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Toporovic Obituary
John Toporovic

Port Reading - John Toporovic, 97 of Port Reading passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at St. Joseph Senior Home in Woodbridge.

Born in New York City, John was raised in Carteret and later settled in Port Reading where he was a resident for the last 70 years. John was a member of Carteret Knights of Columbus Post 1280, Port Reading Senior's for many years and was a devoted communicant of St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church in Port Reading where he served as usher, assisted with Bingo and was a member of the Holy Name Society.

John was predeceased by his wife in 1997, Laura Toporovic; parents, Andrew and Katherine Toporovic along with his sister Mary Hodroski. Surviving are his sister Elsie Hutchings; sister in law, Carmella Clees along with several nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 9am to 11am at CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by an 11:30am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church in Port Reading. Entombment will follow at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John may be made to St. Joseph Senior Home, 3 St. Joseph Terrace, Woodbridge, NJ 07095.

To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -