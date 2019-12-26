|
|
John Toporovic
Port Reading - John Toporovic, 97 of Port Reading passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at St. Joseph Senior Home in Woodbridge.
Born in New York City, John was raised in Carteret and later settled in Port Reading where he was a resident for the last 70 years. John was a member of Carteret Knights of Columbus Post 1280, Port Reading Senior's for many years and was a devoted communicant of St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church in Port Reading where he served as usher, assisted with Bingo and was a member of the Holy Name Society.
John was predeceased by his wife in 1997, Laura Toporovic; parents, Andrew and Katherine Toporovic along with his sister Mary Hodroski. Surviving are his sister Elsie Hutchings; sister in law, Carmella Clees along with several nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 9am to 11am at CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by an 11:30am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church in Port Reading. Entombment will follow at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John may be made to St. Joseph Senior Home, 3 St. Joseph Terrace, Woodbridge, NJ 07095.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019