John Toscano, 76, died peacefully with grace on July 10, 2020, in South Amboy, NJ. He was born on July 19, 1943, in Springfield, MA to the late James and Ruth (Willis) Toscano.



John grew up in Jersey City and Parlin, NJ and spent many summers and vacations in his second home state of Massachusetts. He graduated as salutatorian of St. Mary's High School in South Amboy, NJ in 1961. He went on to earn his undergraduate degree at St. Anselm's College in Manchester, NH in 1965. He often talked about the "great group of guys" he met there and whom he continued to remain close with through the rest of his years. After college, John taught at his alma mater, and earned a graduate degree from Newark State College (now known as Kean University). John spent most of his career in the Woodbridge Township school system, first as a teacher, then as a guidance counselor, retiring in 2012 as the Director of Guidance at Woodbridge High School. John truly loved his job, his students, his colleagues and friends there, and the lunchtime card games, all of which were reasons he worked there for over 46 years.



An avid sports fan, John refereed high school basketball games for years, and watched more college basketball than most would think was humanly possible, often driving to college games throughout NJ and NY just to watch some of the action in person. Watching Yankee baseball, Giants football, and extreme couponing were Olympic Sports in which he could have medaled. He was somewhat of a fixture at Frog Hollow Swim Club, spending most summer days there for nearly all his adult life, reading the Star Ledger or Daily News cover to cover while crinkling each page.



Those who knew John know that the only thing bigger than his dry sense of humor and booming voice was his love for his family. John and his high school sweetheart, Adelaide (Wallis) were married for 53 years and made their home in South Amboy. An original #girldad before hashtag was even a thing, he was a proud father to three daughters, Marybeth (Tom) of Scotch Plains, NJ, Amy (Casey) of Washington DC, and Cara Taranto (Stephen) of Little Silver, NJ. He was thrilled when his hope of becoming a grandfather to a "feisty girl" was granted, and he loved spending time with the light of his life granddaughter Violet. John was kind, generous, completely selfless, and loved his family more than anything. He was one of a kind and will be loved and missed forever.



A private funeral Mass took place on July 14 at St Mary's Roman Catholic Church in South Amboy.



Donations in John's honor can be made to the South Amboy First Aid Squad, or St. Joseph's School for the Blind, 761 Summit Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07307.









