Manchester, NH - John "Jack" C Trainor Sr. passed away on March 14, 2019 in Manchester, New Hampshire. He was born on March 22, 1929 at home in Englewood, New Jersey. His childhood was spent living in Jersey City, New Jersey. After graduating high school, Jack enlisted in the Marines. He fought in the Korean War, earning three gold medals. Following the war, Jack resided in Old Bridge, New Jersey for 50 years as a devoted husband and loving father of three children. He was a successful business owner of Loeffel's Waste Oil for 50 years. Jack was part of the Devil Dogs Pack 277 of Freehold, New Jersey and a Rotary Club member. Jack is survived by his sisters Florence McClosky, and Mary Marx; three children and their spouses; daughter, Susan Gregorio and husband Joseph Gregorio of Branchville, New Jersey, son, John Trainor and wife Denise Trainor of South Amboy New Jersey; daughter Jayne Trainor and husband Kevin Auen of Antrim, New Hampshire; five grandchildren, Melanie Palette and husband Alex Palette, Timothy Gregorio and wife Jaclyn Simms, Lauren Cervantes and husband Eduardo Cervantes, Matthew Gregorio and wife Nicole Gregorio, and Jack Trainor; three great children, Alexis Palette, Jack Palette, and Gianna Gregorio. Jack was predeceased by his wife, Gladys Trainor, parents Florence and James Trainor, brother's Jerome and Joseph Trainor, sister Madelyn Phiel, and granddaughter Teresa Blasdell. A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Homeless Veterans Association in John's name.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 18, 2019