Services
Gleason Funeral Home
1360 Hamilton St.
Somerset, NJ 08873
(732) 545-0700
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gleason Funeral Home
1360 Hamilton St.
Somerset, NJ 08873
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Gleason Funeral Home
1360 Hamilton St.
Somerset, NJ 08873
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Treantafillou
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Treantafillou


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Treantafillou Obituary
John Treantafillou

Somerset - John Treantafillou, 88, passed away on Wednesday, July 31st at his home in Somerset.

John was born 1931 in Karpenisis, Greece to the late Panagioti and Ageliki Treanafillou. He immigrated to the US in 1951 to South Carolina. While visiting friends in New Jersey, he met his wife of 55 years, Dina and settled in Somerset.

John worked as a chef for various local restaurants and hotels. Upon his retirement, John enjoyed tending his fruit trees and building numerous bird houses.

John was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Dina and his brother, Andreas (Kaliope).

He is survived by his sons, Peter and Nicholas (Kirsten); his grandchildren, John, Steven and Kostas; his brothers, Athanasios (Maria) and Leonidas (Maria).

Family and friends may visit on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. followed by an 11:00 A.M. service at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, NJ 08873. Burial and committal services will continue at Van Liew Cemetery in North Brunswick.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Somerset County Meals on wheels program.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gleason Funeral Home
Download Now