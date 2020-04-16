Services
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
(732) 541-5715
Resources
More Obituaries for John Viater
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Viater

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Viater Obituary
John Viater

Carteret - John Viater 58, of Carteret, died on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Alaris Center in Rahway. He was born in Elizabeth and was a life-long resident of Carteret. He was a member of the Carteret Specials, loved bowling and had many friends at Shoprite. He is predeceased by his father, John Viater Sr. and is survived by his loving mother, Martha Viater and his cousin Tom Seamans. A private funeral with burial at St. Gertrude Cemetery was held under the care of Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -