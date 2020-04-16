|
John Viater
Carteret - John Viater 58, of Carteret, died on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Alaris Center in Rahway. He was born in Elizabeth and was a life-long resident of Carteret. He was a member of the Carteret Specials, loved bowling and had many friends at Shoprite. He is predeceased by his father, John Viater Sr. and is survived by his loving mother, Martha Viater and his cousin Tom Seamans. A private funeral with burial at St. Gertrude Cemetery was held under the care of Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020