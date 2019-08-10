|
John Vochecowicz
Metuchen - John L. Vochecowicz, 76, of Metuchen, NJ died on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at JFK Medical Center in Edison.
Born in Newark, he has resided in Metuchen for 45 years. John was a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Cathedral in Metuchen. He was employed by Magnotti & Griffin Inc. for many years as a drywall mechanic, before his retirement. To many he was known as Big John.
John was predeceased by his wife Christina, who died in 2005.
Surviving are his son John C., to whom he was devoutly dedicated; his siblings Beatrice Wood, Joseph and his wife Gail, and Elizabeth; his sisters-in-law Patricia O'Donnell her husband Jack, and Dolores Viviano her husband Leo. He is also survived by many nephews, nieces, great nephews and a great niece.
Services will take place on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 8:30 AM from the Costello-Runyon Funeral home 568 Middlesex Ave. (RT 27) Metuchen, followed by a 9:00 Am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis of Assisi Cathedral. Entombment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia. Visitation is Sunday from 1-5 PM. To send condolences please visit costello-runyon.com. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Cerebral Palsy Association Roosevelt Park 10 Oak Drive Edison, NJ 08837 or a .
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 10, 2019