John W. Bergen
John W. Bergen

Branchburg - John Bergen, 93, of Branchburg, NJ, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Bridgeway Care. Born in Jersey City, NJ, John spent 13 years in Kendal Park before residing in Branchburg 49 years ago.

A viewing will on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 3-7pm at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 Rt. 202 South Branchburg, NJ 08876. A prayer service will begin at the funeral home on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 9:15am. A funeral mass will follow at Holy Trinity Church at 10am. Burial will follow at St. Bernard's Cemetery in Bridgewater, NJ.

Please visit www.branchburgfuneralhome.com for a full obituary reflecting his life.




Published in Courier News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Viewing
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Branchburg Funeral Home
OCT
9
Prayer Service
09:15 AM
Branchburg Funeral Home
OCT
9
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
