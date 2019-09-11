|
|
John W. Holcli
Edison - John W. Holcli, 72, of Edison, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the VA Hospital in Lyons, NJ. Born in Perth Amboy in 1946, John lived his whole life in Edison. As a young man he proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a recipient of a Purple Heart. After the military, John work as a weighmaster for TrapRock Industries, where he would later retire. He enjoyed gardening and playing pool. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
John was predeceased by his brother Richard in 2018.
Surviving is his loving wife Frances (Moran) of Edison; son, John Francis; daughter-in-law, Crystal Sartell; and his beloved granddaughter, Kayden Margaret Holcli of Sayreville. Mother, Virginia Bober of Iselin; his father, John Holcli of Port St. Lucie; brothers, Brian and Christina of Monroe, Jimmy and Debbie of Milltown; sisters, Barbara Cleary and Martin of Colorado, Debra Kelly and Charles of Red Bank, and Dee Maloney of Islein; and many nieces and nephews.
John was privately cremated.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison. A Military Honors service will begin at 7:30pm
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of John Holcli to any Veterans Association you wish.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 11, 2019