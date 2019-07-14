|
John W. Ott Jr.
Milltown - John W. Ott Jr. of Milltown passed away on July 12, 2019. Loving husband to Mary, Cherished Father to John III ( Sheri Franco), Bill ( Carol) and Jim (Kristie). Dear Grandfather to Kylie, Mikayla, Pierce, Preston, Nyomi, Parker and John IV.
Funeral from Bronson and Guthlein Funeral Home of Milltown 152 North Main Street, Milltown New Jersey 08850 Family and Friends may Visit Monday July 15,2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 Funeral Service Tuesday at funeral home 11:00am.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 14, 2019