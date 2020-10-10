John W. Podbelski



John W. Podbelski, 92, passed away October 8, 2020, at R. W. Johnson Hospital in Rahway. Born in Sayreville, he was a longtime resident of Hancock, NY and South Amboy, NJ before moving to Cranford 24 years ago.



A US Army veteran of the Korean War, Mr. Podbelski held a Master of Education degree from Rutgers University. He began his career in education as a commercial teacher in Hancock Central School, served as High School Principal there, and then Superintendent of Schools before retiring in 1984. Later he taught business classes at Cranford High School from 1986 until 1996. He was a member of the Sayreville Knights of Columbus, the Hancock American Legion, Post 289, having served as a past Commander, the Hancock Rotary Club, having served as a past President, and various educational organizations during his tenure in New York state.



Mr. Podbelski was predeceased by his beloved wife, Genevieve (Malyszko) Podbelski and by seven siblings.



Surviving are his devoted daughters, Judith Podbelski and Jana Chickinski (and her husband, Conrad); three loving grandchildren, Valerie and Michael Podbelski and Emily Chickinski; and his brother, Edwin.



Friends and relatives are invited to visit 4 - 8 PM Monday at the Dooley Funeral Home, 218 North Ave. West, Cranford, N.J, 07016. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM Tuesday at St. Raphael's Church, 346 East Mt. Pleasant Ave., Livingston. Interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Sayreville.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cranford First Aid Squad or to a church for Memorial Masses.









