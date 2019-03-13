|
John W. Presley
Morrisville, PA - John W. Presley, 85, died Thursday, March 7, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Born in Pavo, Georgia, he resided in Morrisville, PA. He was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church, Piscataway, NJ. Son of the late John Wesley, Sr. and Wessie Mae Presley, he is survived by five sisters; Juanita Bell of Morrisville, PA, Emma Richardson and Geraldine Allen of Hamilton, NJ, Josephine Mason of Trenton, NJ and Mary Allen (Leroy) of Franklin Park, NJ. Services will be held March 15, 2019 at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 450 Highland Avenue, Piscataway. The viewing begins at 9am, followed by the funeral at 11am. Interment will be held at Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick, NJ. Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Service.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 13, 2019