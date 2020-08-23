John Wallace Mandeville
May 15, 1932 - August 16, 2020
John Wallace Mandeville, affectionately called "Muttsy", the only son of the late Cumi Oakley Mandeville and John Joseph Mandeville, lived a full and glorious life of 88 years and made his peaceful transition on August 16, 2020.
An athlete who played basketball on the Marauder's Team at the Neighborhood House, John was also a track star and 1949 graduate of New Brunswick High School. He attended Rutgers College before joining the United States Air Force in 1951, where he received the National Defense Service Medal. After serving his country, John turned his sights to criminal and social justice.
John retired as an investigator, with the rank of Lieutenant, from the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office after 28 years of stellar service.
John was a member of the NJ Chapter of Men and Women for Justice, National Association of Black Law Enforcement Officers (NABLEO), and Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office PBA Local 214.
John loved his large, extended family of the Beets', Oakleys' and Mathews' as well as a long list of childhood friends that he had maintained through phone calls and visits for more than 80 years.
He was predeceased by his loving wife Thelma "Betty" Jones Mandeville. He leaves to cherish his memory, his son Sandford Hunter of Alabama, four grandchildren and a host of loving cousins and dear friends.
Family and friends will celebrate John's life on Friday, August 28th, over Zoom (see link on www.andersonfuneralservice.net
).
A public viewing (masks required) will be held on Saturday, August 29th, from 9:00 am - 10:00 am at Anderson's Funeral Service, 201 Sanford Street, New Brunswick, 732-545-7312.
Interment will be held at Van Liew Cemetery immediately following the viewing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Equal Justice Initiative www.eji.org
, NAACP Legal Defense Fund www.naacpldf.org
, or your local food bank.