John Wernicki
Scotch Plains - John Wernicki 90, of Scotch Plains, died peacefully on March 31, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Funeral will be 9:30 am Friday, April 5, 2019, from the Rossi Funeral Home 1937 Westfield Avenue Scotch Plains. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10 am St Bartholomew the Apostle Church 2032 Westfield Ave Scotch Plains.
Visitation will be on Thursday, April 4, from 2-4 & 7-9 at the Funeral Home. Interment will be Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington.
John was born and raised in Jersey City, NJ and settled to Scotch Plains with his wife and small children in 1958. He worked as a platemaker for the Amalgamated Lithographers of America, NY & NJ Union for 42 years. Even when John wasn't working, he was working. His life-long passion was mowing lawns, blowing leaves, shoveling snow, repairing leaky faucets, staining decks, spreading mulch and washing cars for his family, friends and neighbors.
John was predeceased by his beloved wife Carmella (91').
He is survived by her loving children, Joanne Maio and husband Gregory, John Wernicki and wife Jean. Six caring grandchildren Jennifer Riordan, James Ventre, Stephen & Kyle Wernicki, Matthew & Amber Maio, as well as eight great grandchildren.
Published in Courier News on Apr. 2, 2019