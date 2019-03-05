Services
Jones Funeral Home
247 Elm Ave.
Rahway, NJ 07065
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
809 East Hazelwood Avenue
Rahway, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
809 East Hazelwood Avenue
Rahway, NJ
View Map
- - John Wheeler, 79, passed away on February 27, 2019, at Columbus Hospital, Newark. Born in Scotland Neck, North Carolina, he lived in Rahway. John was a longshoreman for Maher Terminals in Newark for 47 years before his retirement. He was a member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Rahway.

John is survived by his wife Constance Wheeler; son, Kenyatta Wheeler; sisters, Elizabeth Wheeler, Mary Wheeler, Hilda Mae Funney, Ruth Massie, Dolores Manning and Ethel Hall; brother, Walter Wheeler (Linda) and 6 grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be Wednesday morning from 10 to 11 AM at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 809 East Hazelwood Avenue, Rahway, followed by the funeral service starting at 11 AM. Entombment will follow at Rosedale Cemetery, Linden, New Jersey.

Arrangements are by the Jones Funeral Home, Rahway.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 5, 2019
