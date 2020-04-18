|
John Wilk
South Amboy - John Wilk, age 93, of South Amboy, was called Home by his Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Haven Hospice, Hackensack Meridian/JFK Medical Center in Edison, NJ. Born and raised in Poland, John emigrated from his home country to the United States in 1962 and was a long-time resident of South Amboy and communicant at Sacred Heart Church in South Amboy.
Prior to immigrating to the US with his wife and children, he worked for the Polish State Railroad and managed the family farm along with his wife. Upon arriving in the US, John worked in building construction, Raritan Copper Works, retiring from E.R. Squibb Company. Life as an immigrant was difficult but John was diligent and persevering to ensure his family thrived.
John was predeceased by his parents, Jozef and Stefania (Rodzen) Wilk; his beloved son Zbigniew "Bernie" A. Wilk (Ph.D.) and his brothers Tadeusz Wilk and Stanislaw Wilk of Poland. He leaves behind his wife of 67 years, Anna Jadach Wilk; daughter Cas Zambrzycki and husband Witold Zambrzycki; his beloved grandchildren, Mark Zambrzycki of Millstone and Alison Zambrzycki of Milltown who adore their "dziadzi". He is also survived by two nieces, Elizabeth and Jadwiga and their spouses; also two nephews, Tadeusz and Wieslaw and their spouses and sister-in-law Stanislawa Wilk along with many cousins and friends.
We want to express our heartfelt thank you to the wonderful staff at JFK Haven Hospice for their compassion, professionalism and caring support in making our beloved husband, dad and "dziadzi" (grandfather) as comfortable as possible. You are our HEROES!
Funeral services are private to family following federal guidelines regarding COVID-19. Completed arrangements and letters of condolence to the family may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020