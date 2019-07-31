Services
M A Maliszewski Funeral Home
218 Whitehead Ave
South River, NJ 08882
(732) 254-0428
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
8:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Mary of Ostrabrama RC Church
South River, NJ
Seaside Park - John Woznica, age 77, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Community Memorial Hospital in Toms River. Born in Allentown, NJ, he was raised in East Brunswick and graduated from South River High School in the class of 1960. John had served in the Army for 3 years and served 2 years in Toul, France with the 256 Signal Corp. He later graduated from Lincoln Tech in Newark, NJ. He would later reside in South River and retired in 1996 from M.E.M. dept of Pepsi Cola after working there for 31 years. John Then moved to Seaside Park in 2000 and loved the shore area.

John is predeceased by his parents John and Edna Woznica, and his sister Barbara. He is also predeceased by his loving wife of 49 years Myrna. Surviving is his brother Ronald, many friends and cousins.

Funeral services will be Saturday 8:30 am from the Maliszewski Funeral Home 218 Whitehead Ave. with a 9:00 am funeral mass at St. Mary of Ostrabrama RC Church in South River.

Calling hours at the funeral home will be Friday from 5 pm to 8 pm. A private cremation will follow.

Letters of condolence to the family completed arrangements and directions may be found by visiting www.maliszewskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press on July 31, 2019
