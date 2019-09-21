|
John Wulffen
Apopka, FL - John P. Wulffen, 39, of Apopka, Florida died on Monday September 16, 2019. Born in Red Bank, he lived in South Amboy and South River before moving to Florida 5 years ago. A graduate of Perth Amboy High School, he was employed by North East Freight Carriers, Hopelawn with his father and later worked as a contractor in Florida. John would do anything for anyone, was a true family man with a good spirit and loved spending time with Janice and family. He had a heart of gold, enjoyed volunteering his time helping others, liked a Jack and Coke and riding his motorcycle.
Brother of the late Joseph P. Wulffen, Jr. he is survived by his sons John "JJ" Wulffen, Jr. and Xavier Wulffen of Philadelphia; his daughter Abby Wulffen of Apopka, Florida; his father Joseph P. Wulffen of South Amboy; his stepmother Adrienne Wulffen; his mother Gloria Garcia of Daytona, Florida; his fiancée Vanessa Santiago; his brother David Wulffen of Richmond, Virginia; his sisters Janice Payne and her husband Josh of Sorrento, Florida and Nikki Morrell and her husband Jason of Howell; his granddaughter Lyla Layani Wulffen and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial visitation will be held on Friday September 27, 2019 from 5 to 8pm at The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 21, 2019