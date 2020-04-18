|
|
John Zanko
Perth Amboy - John Zanko died on April 13 at the Veterans Memorial Home in Menlo Park. Before going to the Veterans Home he was a lifelong resident of Perth Amboy. John served in the US Navy in WWII mostly in San Diego, California. He was employed by E.I. Dupont de Nemours in Parlin as a pipefitter. John played baseball and basketball for the Jeffrie Pirates, a sports club located in Perth Amboy. He was part of the City championship baseball team in 1946 as its star shortstop. John was an avid golfer and carried an 8 handicap in his prime.
John was a lifelong parishioner of St. Stephen's Church and attended grammar school there. John was predeceased by his father John Sr., mother Antonette, sisters Mary, Catherine and Stephanie, and brother Joseph. He is survived by nieces and nephews, Joseph and Gregory Zanko, Marianne Zanko Komek, Joyce Schendorf Miller, and John and Mark Schendorf. Also, Janice Svizeny Walsh and her sister Phyllis. He is also survived by several great and great-great nieces and nephews.
John will be interred at St. Stephen's Cemetery in Keasbey with his parents, sister Mary, brother Joseph and his sister-in-law Virginia.
Due to the covid-19 pandemic, funeral services for John will be private. His family will announce a memorial service at a later date.
To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.zylkafh.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020